No plans to participate in first meeting of Board of Peace in Kremlin — spokesman

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. Kremlin representatives do not plan to take part in the first meeting of the Board of Peace, scheduled for February 19, with the very topic of the Board still being studied by the Russian foreign ministry, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has stated.

"No one from the Kremlin [plans to participate]," he said in an interview with RTVI. "The topic of the Board is still being studied by the [Russian] Foreign Ministry."

Earlier today, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, speaking during a government hour in the State Duma, noted that Moscow is currently formulating its position regarding the Board of Peace and is considering "how warily many countries in the West and the East, including permanent members of the UN Security Council, have reacted to this idea."

On January 22, representatives of 19 countries signed the charter of the Board of Peace on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos as a part of efforts toward a settlement in the Gaza Strip. Washington later said additional states had joined the body. The Board of Peace was created in accordance with an agreement between Israel and the radical Palestinian movement Hamas to administer Gaza, but it is also expected to work on preventing and resolving conflicts in other regions. The first meeting of the Council is scheduled for February 19 of this year in Washington.