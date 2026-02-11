PARIS, February 11. /TASS/. Florian Philippot, leader of the French political party Les Patriotes, expressed the opinion that US President Donald Trump wants to remove Vladimir Zelensky from governing Ukraine in response to an article by the Financial Times (FT) stating that under pressure from the US administration, Kiev has begun planning to hold presidential elections and a referendum on peace agreements with Russia.

"A disaster for a man who has clung to power without elections for two years!" Philippot wrote on his page on social network X. "Trump wants to get rid of Zelensky - an obstacle to peace? It definitely looks like it!" the leader of "Les Patriotes" added.

According to information from the FT, which it cites from sources, both votes should take place by May 15. According to the publication, the US administration is exerting corresponding pressure on Kiev to conclude the Ukrainian conflict as early as spring. According to the newspaper, Zelensky may announce the holding of a referendum and elections on February 24.

Zelensky’s presidential term officially expired on May 20, 2024, but Kiev chose not to hold an election, claiming that it was impossible as long as martial law was in place. He has repeatedly said that he is ready for elections but that this would require legislative changes and security measures to ensure servicemen could also vote. He asked lawmakers to prepare legislative changes and requested that the US and Europe ensure the security of the voting process.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has emphasized previously that Zelensky’s mandate "has expired along with his legitimacy, and no tricks can restore it." According to Putin, Russia held an election amid the special military operation without insisting on any guarantees.