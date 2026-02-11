Prime suspect in attempted murder of Russian General Alexeyev confesses to crime

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. Lyubomir Korba has confessed to trying to kill Lieutenant General Vladimir Alexeyev, Russia's Investigative Committee said on its Max channel.

"Investigative actions aimed at establishing his connection with accomplices and organizers of the crime, as well as the methods used to prepare and carry out the attack on the victim’s life, were conducted with his participation. During the interrogation, Korba fully admitted his guilt," the statement said.

The agency noted that Korba confessed during questioning. Investigators established that he had been recruited by a Ukrainian Security Service officer in August 2025 in Ternopol, underwent firearms training and instruction in Kiev, and was then sent to Russia. In preparation for the crime, the defendant conducted surveillance on high-ranking military personnel in exchange for monthly cash payments and retrieved a pistol with a silencer from a cache in the Moscow Region. The Ukrainian Security Service promised a $30,000 reward for the successful assassination of Lieutenant General Alexeyev.

In addition, the Investigative Committee said that accomplices in the crime, Viktor Vasin and his son Pavel Vasin, had been detained in the Moscow Region. "Pavel Vasin provided his accomplices with vehicles for conducting surveillance and retrieving weapons from the cache, and also purchased technical surveillance equipment and a tracker used to monitor and determine the routes of movement of the targets. He also assisted the criminals in gathering information about the addresses and cars of individuals of interest to the Ukrainian Security Service using internet applications and search engines," the Committee said.

The investigation also established that Viktor Vasin acted with terrorist intent. "Viktor Vasin told investigators that he rented an apartment for Korba and provided him with public transport tickets. He acted with terrorist intent," the statement said.

During questioning, Pavel Vasin confessed, which helped identify two other high-ranking officials of the Russian Defense Ministry whom accomplices had been monitoring at the request of Ukrainian special services. Zinaida Serebritskaya, who had left for Ukraine, was also found to be involved in the crime. She passed an electronic key to the victim's front door to Korba via a hiding place and is now wanted by authorities.

Currently, the Investigative Committee is requesting that the accomplices in the assassination be taken into custody. "Today, the investigation is petitioning the Zamoskvoretsky District Court of Moscow to impose a preventive measure in the form of detention on Viktor and Pavel Vasin," the statement said.

On February 6, in a residential building on Moscow's Volokolamskoye Highway, Lyubomir Korba fired at least three shots at Lieutenant General Vladimir Alexeyev and fled the scene. A few hours after committing the crime, he left Russia and flew to the United Arab Emirates.