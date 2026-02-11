VIENNA, February 11. /TASS/. The EU’s attempts to put up obstacles to resolving the Ukraine crisis will get Europe into trouble, Yulia Zhdanova, head of the Russian delegation to the Vienna Talks on Military Security and Arms Control, said.

"It’s not too late for the Europeans to remove the obstacles they are putting up to resolving the conflict. NATO and EU countries should stop indulging Kiev’s ultranationalist ambition, providing it with weapons, and training Ukrainian troops and members of other armed units. They also need to put an end to attempts to slow down Russia-US dialogue, particularly through the opposition within the US. Otherwise, the Europe-Ukraine duo will get into trouble," she pointed out at a meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Forum for Security Cooperation.

"Russia remains committed to the constructive search for peaceful ways to resolve the conflict through dialogue as the best option for achieving the goals of the special military operation. Europe has to decide whether it finds it more important to establish peace or continue using the Kiev regime to confront our country," Zhdanova concluded.