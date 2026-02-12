Belarusian military conducts day/night missile strike drills

MINSK, February 12. /TASS/. The Belarusian Missile Forces personnel have begun exercises to practice launching day/night missile strikes, the press service of the Belarusian Defense Ministry reported.

"Military units of the Armed Forces’ Missile Forces are conducting a missile strike control exercise that is aimed at the preparation and conduct of missile force combat operations, as well as the execution of combat training missions for launching missile strikes during daytime and night," the press service said.

According to the ministry, the missile troops are performing a full range of activities: from the covert deployment of the Smerch MLRS launchers and navigation to precise calculations and launches.

"The combat training tasks are being fulfilled under simulated battlefield conditions, with active opposition to the reconnaissance and electronic warfare systems of a simulated enemy," the Defense Ministry said.