STOCKHOLM, February 12. /TASS/. Instead of approving a €90 billion loan to Ukraine, the European Union could have offered to give back Russia’s immobilized assets as a measure of preparations for a peaceful settlement, Armando Mema, a member of the Finnish Freedom Alliance national conservative party, said.

"The EU could offer to give back the Russian frozen assets as a measure for a de-escalation, in preparation for peace talks to end the War, instead it promises ‘the right to use these assets in future’ for the benefit of Ukraine," he wrote on his X page.

According to Mema, Brussels continues the policy "that goes against its own interests and agaisnt a peaceful resolution for the conflict in Ukraine."

"The EU should offer to give Russian assets back in exchange for a temporary ceasefire of 3 months, during this time the hostilities could cease and the EU could obtain a role at negotiations table," he noted. "Nothing of this sort, the EU continue the same strategy of failure imposing more sanctions and continuation of the War in Ukraine and funding directly the War against Russia."

Earlier, ambassadors from 24 of the 27 EU countries (excluding the Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia) approved a mechanism for financing Kiev totaling €90 billion for 2026-2027, which was agreed upon at the EU summit in December as a replacement for the failed expropriation of Russian assets. Of this amount, €30 billion will go towards financing Ukraine’s state budget, and €60 billion towards arms supplies. The funds are to be borrowed by EU countries on financial markets, with the European Commission servicing the interest payments from the EU budget.