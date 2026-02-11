Russia will not sign unfavorable peace treaty, but compromises possible — Lavrov

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. Russia will not sign unfavorable terms of a peace treaty on Ukraine, but the possibility of compromise is not ruled out, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the State Duma.

"We will not sign an unfavorable peace treaty. President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly stated this. We are ready to compromise," he said.

At the same time, Lavrov emphasized that after the establishment of peace, Moscow will not tolerate "any threats to the security of Russia or any threats to the Russian people or Russian culture in the territory that will be called 'Ukraine' or anything else."