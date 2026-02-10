IN BRIEF: What is known about current issues with Telegram’s operation in Russia

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. Russia’s telecom watchdog Roscomnadzor will continue restricting the operation of Telegram until the messenger comes into compliance with Russian legislation, the watchdog’s press service reported.

TASS has compiled the main facts.

Roscomnadzor’s statement

- Roscomnadzor will continue restricting the operation of Telegram until the messenger complies with Russian legislation, the watchdog’s press service reported.

- Roscomnadzor also noted that it is open to working with any domestic and foreign internet resource as long as it respects Russian law and its citizens.

Potential fines

- Telegram may face fines totaling 64 mln rubles (approximately $830,000) for its refusal to remove prohibited content and not complying with the law on self-regulation, Moscow’s Tagansky District Court told TASS.

Complaints about Telegram

- There have been more than 11,000 complaints from Russian users regarding Telegram’s operations over the past 24 hours, according to Downdetector’s data.

- As of 1:05 p.m. Moscow time [10:05 a.m. GMT], over 900 users have complained about the messenger malfunctioning over the past hour, with 11,106 complaints having been registered over the past day, Downdetector reported.

- The highest number of complaints came from Russia’s Magadan Region (4%), the Yamalo-Nenets Region (3%), the Samara Region (3%), the Tyumen Region (3%) and Moscow (3%).

- According to Downdetector, 31% of users reported notification failures, 26% reported mobile app failures, 22% reported general failures and 15% reported website failures.