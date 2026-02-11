Cyclone Gezani death toll rises to 20 — Madagascar authorities

HARARE, February 11. /TASS/. The death toll from Cyclone Gezani in Madagascar has risen to 20, with 33 others sustaining injuries of varying severity, the National Office for Risk and Disaster Management reported.

Earlier figures indicated 9 fatalities and 19 others injured. With packing winds of up to 250 km/h at its epicenter, the cyclone destroyed over 80% of Toamasina, the country’s principal port and second-largest city, on the eastern coast.

The cyclone has since moved into the Mozambique Channel, located between the Southeast African countries of Madagascar and Mozambique. Damage and casualty assessments continue.