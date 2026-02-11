Netanyahu, Trump discuss Iran, Gaza, agree to maintain coordination — PM’s office

TEL AVIV, February 11. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump, during their White House meeting, discussed negotiations with Iran and the situation in the Gaza Strip, agreeing to maintain close contacts and coordination, Netanyahu’s office stated.

"In the meeting, they discussed the negotiations with Iran, Gaza and regional developments. The Prime Minister emphasized the security needs of the State of Israel in the context of the negotiations, and the two leaders [of the US and Israel] agreed on continued coordination and the close contact between them," the statement said.

The meeting lasted over two and a half hours, with no press statements made. Trump posted on Truth Social that Washington insists on continuing negotiations with Tehran to assess a possible nuclear deal.

On January 26, Washington announced that a "massive armada" was en route to Iran. The US expressed hope that Tehran would engage in negotiations and reach a "fair and equitable" agreement, including the complete abandonment of nuclear weapons ambitions. The US also issued a stark warning, suggesting that any future attack could be even more devastating, referencing strikes in the summer of 2025, and emphasizing the importance of preventing further escalation.

Iran and the US held another round of talks on Tehran’s nuclear program in Oman on February 6. Tehran’s delegation was led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, and the US delegation was headed by Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff. The White House warned earlier that the possibility of using force against Iran was under serious consideration. Israel insists Iran must dismantle its nuclear program, limit ballistic missiles, and cease assisting its Middle East allies.