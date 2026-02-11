IOC may look at reinstating Russian Olympic body in April or May — sports official

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. The Executive Board of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) will probably take a hard look at reinstating the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) in April or May, Russian Sports Minister and President of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) Mikhail Degtyarev said on Wednesday.

"We are waiting for the Executive Board to convene a meeting on this issue, which could happen at any time," Degtyarev said speaking at a session of the State Duma Committee on Physical Culture and Sports. "The results of the legal commission may be delivered. I would not count on February or March, logic says that difficult topics are not raised during this period and we are a complicated topic."

"In my opinion, it will probably happen in April or May, when the Executive Board will review our dossier. Then a certain decision will be made about the reinstatement. This is what we are currently working on," he added.

On December 10, 2025 the IOC Executive Board held a meeting but avoided any discussion regarding the reinstatement of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC).

The IOC Executive Board held its final meeting of 2025 on December 9-10 at Olympic House in Lausanne, Switzerland. Degtyarev told TASS ahead of that meeting that he did not expect the reinstatement of the ROC’s status.

IOC’s suspension of Russian Olympic Committee

On October 12, 2023, the IOC suspended the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) until further notice after the Russian organization included the Olympic councils of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR), the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions as its members.

In March 2025, Degtyarev announced that the ROC had introduced amendments to the organization’s charter in line with the Olympic Charter. He added that time that the new version of the charter was submitted with the IOC.