WhatsApp unblocking to depend on Meta’s compliance with Russian laws — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. WhatsApp (owned by Meta, which has been designated as extremist) will be unblocked in Russia if Meta complies with Russian laws and demonstrates readiness for dialogue, Russian presidential press ecretary Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

"This is a matter of compliance with Russian laws. If Meta complies, it will enter into dialogue with the Russian authorities, and then there will be an opportunity to reach an agreement," he said.

However, in his words, if the company continues ignoring Russia’s demands, there will be no chance for the service’s return. "If the corporation continues to cling to its uncompromising stance and, I would say, demonstrate absolute unwillingness to complies with Russian laws, then there will be no chances," he added.

Russia’s telecom watchdog confirmed to TASS that that it is taking measures to slow down WhatsApp over violations of Russian laws. It claims that the messenger is used to organize and carry out terrorist activities in the country, and is also one of the main services used to defraud and extort money from citizens.