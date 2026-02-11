Accomplice in assassination attempt on General Alekseyev appeals arrest in absentia

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. The defense of Zinaida Serebritskaya, an accomplice in the assassination attempt on Lieutenant General Vladimir Alekseyev who is now at large and a wanted international criminal, has appealed the ruling on her arrest in absentia, according to a court document reviewed by TASS.

"An appeal has been filed against the February 10 ruling on the selection of a preventive measure in the form of detention in relation to Serebritskaya Z. V.," the document stated.

On February 10, Moscow’s Zamoskvorechye District Court ordered the arrest in absentia of Zinaida Serebritskaya, who had previously been put on the wanted list for being an accomplice in the assassination attempt on Vladimir Alekseyev.