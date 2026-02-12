Russian recognized as co-official language in draft of Kazakhstan’s new Constitution

ASTANA, February 12. /TASS/. Russian has retained its status as an official language for use at Kazakhstan’s public organizations, alongside Kazakh, according to the draft of a new Constitution, published by the Kazakhstanskaya Pravda newspaper.

"Kazakh is the official state language of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The Russian language can also be used alongside the Kazakh language at public organizations and local government entities," the document reads.

According to it, every person can use their native language and culture and choose a language for communication, education, and creative work.

A republic-wide referendum on the new Constitution will be held on March 15 where only one question will be put to vote, namely: "Do you approve of the draft Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan that was published in the media on February 12, 2026?"