Russian troops fit Kuryer ground robot with flamethrower — defense source

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. Russian troops have given the Kuryer (Courier) ground robotic system a little extra firepower by fitting it with a flamethrower, a defense industry source told TASS.

"Russian troops are currently using various ground robotic systems. It is noteworthy that one version of the Kuryer platform has begun to be used with a rocket-propelled flamethrower and has demonstrated high effectiveness," the source said.

He noted that the most important thing in the development of uncrewed ground vehicles is to gradually build up experience in their use. "This should be useful not only in terms of media coverage, but also in terms of its real impact on the balance of power," the source added.

The Kurier ground robotic system is a multifunctional platform capable of attacking the enemy and, with front-mounted mine roller module, conducting mine clearance operations, laying mines, masking the movement of troops with aerosol screens, evacuating the wounded, and delivering various cargo. The first batch of 50 Kuryer ground robotic systems was delivered to the troops in the fall of 2024.