Iran, US not discussing complete cessation of uranium enrichment — Security Council chief

TUNIS, February 11. /TASS/. Iran is not discussing a complete halt to uranium enrichment in its talks with the US in Oman, Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, said in an interview with Qatar’s Al Jazeera TV channel.

"There is no question of stopping uranium enrichment, as we need it in the energy and pharmaceutical industries," the channel quoted excerpts from the interview.

On February 6, a new round of talks between Iran and the US on resolving the crisis surrounding Tehran’s nuclear program took place in the Omani capital. The Iranian delegation was led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, while Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff headed the US delegation.