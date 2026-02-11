{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Iran's nuclear program

Iran, US not discussing complete cessation of uranium enrichment — Security Council chief

Ali Larijani emphasized that the country needed it in the energy and pharmaceutical industries

TUNIS, February 11. /TASS/. Iran is not discussing a complete halt to uranium enrichment in its talks with the US in Oman, Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, said in an interview with Qatar’s Al Jazeera TV channel.

"There is no question of stopping uranium enrichment, as we need it in the energy and pharmaceutical industries," the channel quoted excerpts from the interview.

On February 6, a new round of talks between Iran and the US on resolving the crisis surrounding Tehran’s nuclear program took place in the Omani capital. The Iranian delegation was led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, while Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff headed the US delegation.

Tags
Iran's nuclear program issue
US moving additional forces toward Iran — Treasury secretary
According to the Treasury Secretary, the US president thinks that the United States "can get a much better deal from the Iranians now"
West’s 'colonial superiority complex' and New START limits: Lavrov speaks in parliament
The foreign minister stated that Russia had learned a lesson from communicating with the West on the UN platform and no longer believed in the West’s basic decency
Ukrainian army carries out strike on kindergarten in Zaporozhye Region — governor
There were no casualties
Russian stock indices mixed on Tuesday — market data
The ruble-denominated MOEX Russia Index lost 0.32% to 2,717.04 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index gained 0.25% to 1,108.58 points
Netanyahu, Trump discuss Iran, Gaza, agree to maintain coordination — PM’s office
The meeting lasted over two and a half hours, with no press statements made
Zelensky blocks peace in Ukraine to profit further from conflict — Russian senator
Natalia Nikonorova noted that the West was increasing pressure on Zelensky to organize elections
Green Arctic volunteers plan four cleanup expeditions to Yamal
Their goal is to clean up the Arctic territories from negative consequences of economic activities
5 civilians killed, 9 wounded in Ukraine’s attacks on Zaporozhye Region during day
The head of the municipal area says the attacks targeted a bread delivery truck with a visible sign, a man on a bicycle
Russian Cabinet approves ratification of protocol on LNG projects with China
Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin ordered to forward the document to the State Duma
Global unemployment rate to remain low in 2026 — ILO
According to ILO estimates, the pool of unemployed people will total 186 mln
Putin approves regulations on General Staff of National Guard troops
The decree comes into force on the day of its signing
Restoring Darnitsa power plant in Kiev to require three years, according to expert
Vladimir Omelchenko said that restoring the plant will also demand at least €600 - 700 million
Shooting at vocational school in Krasnodar Region: what we know
According to preliminary information, a student at a trade school in Anapa opened fire with an unidentified weapon in the institution's lobby
Telegram hardly serves as provider of communication between front line fighters — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov said that it is difficult to imagine such a scenario
French president calls on European leaders to resume dialogue with Russia
Emmanuel Macron sees the need "to arrange the resumption of European discussions with the Russians"
Russia provides measured response to new EU sanctions — MFA
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted that after 2022 the EU authorities "moved from the stage of anti-Russian sanctions to the stage of a real trade war, which is part of a hybrid war"
Verba MANPADS downs thousands of drones in special military op zone — Rostec
The company expert noted that the system is currently being used along the line of contact against reconnaissance drones
One killed in college shooting in southern Russia
The regional branch of Russia’s Interior Ministry reported earlier that a student had opened fire in the lobby of an educational facility
Ukraine completes preparations to switch its NPPs to Westinghouse fuel
The company noted that the use of Westinghouse fuel at Ukrainian nuclear power units began before 2022, and from February 2022 this process was accelerated
Colombian president reports assassination attempt against him
His helicopter had to change the route due to the threat of being fired upon, Gustavo Petro says
Polish President reaffirms being ready for talks with Putin
Karol Nawrocki stated that he was ready to do it if the interests of the Republic of Poland demanded it
No plans to participate in first meeting of Board of Peace in Kremlin — spokesman
The topic of the Board is still being studied by the Russian Foreign Ministry, Dmitry Peskov stressed
Ukraine adds economy minister to Russia talks lineup — Bloomberg
Kiev intends to focus on economic recovery at the next stage of consultations and will integrate Alexey Sobolev into its delegation for that purpose, Vladimir Zelensky said
Venezuela resumes oil supplies to Israel — Bloomberg
The cargo is transported for Bazan Group, the top crude oil refiner in Israel
Russia to act responsibly despite New START expiration — envoy to UN
Vasily Nebenzya says Russia is ready for an equal dialogue to "fix the situation"
EU ministers discuss relocating training of Ukrainian forces to its own territory — Kallas
According to the EU top diplomat, two training centers have already been selected for these purposes
Truck traffic along Moscow’s outer circular road to be banned in daytime from Feb 1
Heavy-duty trucks with the carrying capacity of more than 12 tons will be banned to appear in the Moscow outer circular road in the daytime to ease traffic
Top Iranian security official says US moves away from military scenario
"The United States has moved towards a rational path by engaging in negotiations," Ali Larijani said
IN BRIEF: What is known about current issues with Telegram’s operation in Russia
There have been more than 11,000 complaints from Russian users regarding Telegram’s operations over the past 24 hours, according to Downdetector’s data
Proton-M rocket with satellite to be launched from Baikonur
This will be Proton’s first launch over nearly three years
Kiev's forced evacuation of children tears families apart — ombudswoman
Maria Lvova-Belova said it was especially shameless that Ukraine was threatening to take away parental rights
Europe incapable of maintaining competitiveness without Russia — special envoy
Kirill Dmitriev particularly emphasized the significance of Russia’s participation in the global economy and innovative processes for maintaining the competitiveness of European countries
Canada’s Mboko stops Russian teen prodigy Andreeva on way to 2026 WTA Qatar Open quarters
In a match that lasted two hours and 10 minutes, the 5th-seeded Andreeva, who is playing under a neutral status at the tournament, lost to 10th-seed Mboko 3-6; 6-3; 6-7
IOC may look at reinstating Russian Olympic body in April or May — sports official
On December 10, 2025 the IOC Executive Board held a meeting but avoided any discussion regarding the reinstatement of the Russian Olympic Committee
Press review: France aims to join Ukraine talks as EU weighs frozen Russian assets move
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, February 11th
The Netherlands’ LNG imports from Russia up by 68% yoy to 1.92 bcm in 2024 — CBS
In 2024, the Netherlands’ total imports of LNG amounted to about 21 bln cubic meters
Rostov Nuclear Power Plant operating normally after overnight drone attack
The NPP representatives stated that radiation levels at the nuclear power facility and in the surrounding area were normal and did not exceed natural background levels
Germany, Denmark agree on a joint energy project in the Baltic Sea
The project is called Bornholm Energy Island and envisages the creating of an energy hub on the Danish island, where electricity generated by wind farms in the Baltic Sea will be sent to Germany and Denmark
Russia will not sign unfavorable peace treaty, but compromises possible — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister also emphasized that after the establishment of peace, Moscow will not tolerate "any threats to the security of Russia"
Russia grateful to DPRK for help in liberating Kursk Region from Kiev’s militants — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister noted that the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty with North Korea makes a "significant contribution to the creation of a Eurasian security architecture"
Indian authorities urge state companies to buy more oil in the US, Venezuela — newspaper
Indian refineries are capable to refine about 20 mln metric tons of US oil per year or 400,000 barrels per day
Authorities say 275 Palestinians leave Gaza for Egypt via Rafah crossing since February 2
The enclave’s authorities say that a total of 1,800 people were expected to travel through the border crossing
Europe’s, Kiev’s interference with US peace plan, Russia’s security: Lavrov’s statements
The Russian foreign minister pointed out that Russia is always ready to search for a balance of interests but will never sacrifice its own security
Kiev requires €60 billion in foreign support this year — German defense minister
Boris Pistorius shares the concerns of some countries that an EU loan to Ukraine could lead to a reduction in bilateral support for Kiev
Oman conveyed US messages to Iran after first round of talks — Iranian Security Council
Iran and the US held another round of talks on Tehran’s nuclear program in Oman on February 6
European startup develops, tests hypersonic missile
The precise specifications of the advanced munition were not disclosed
Press review: Iran open to deal but Trump may attack and Cuba prepares for mobilization
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, February 6th
Zelensky rules out Russia, Belarus as venues for talks
Ukrainе is "ready to support US proposals and meet anywhere in America or Europe", Vladimir Zelensky said
Russia’s UAZ plant releases Hunter all-terrain vehicle for special military operation
"The People's Front interacts with soldiers in all areas, so it understands their needs," Irina Kim said
New fiberoptic drone and mothership boat system tested out for first time in Black Sea
Proucer Ushkuynik plans the Knyaz Vandal of Novgorod drone to become a full-lifecycle product with own operator training program
Russian stock indices in the green on Wednesday — market data
The ruble-denominated MOEX Russia Index gained 1.5%, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index added 1.16%
Moscow court arrests accomplice in assassination attempt against General Alekseyev
Pavel Vasin assisted in gathering intelligence on the residential addresses and vehicles of SBU targets through Internet applications and search engines
Death toll from Cyclone Gezani in Madagascar rises to 31 — authorities
Over 17,000 residential buildings have been destroyed, another 36,000 have been damaged, and nearly 11,000 have been flooded, the portal Orange reported
Russia reports downing 27 Ukrainian HIMARS rockets, three Neptune missiles in past day
The Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 42 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles
Lavrov says Russia, US found balance of interests in Anchorage, Europe rethinking it all
The United States at that time sincerely wanted to help resolve the crisis, the Russian foreign minister noted
Putin doesn't use messaging apps, only specialized communication — Kremlin
"He's the head of state," Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
AI embedding to enable Gerbera mothership drone to identify multiple targets — expert
Alexander Stepanov noted that the performance capabilities of drones used by the Russian Armed Forces have significantly expanded
US Treasury may lift sanctions on Russian oil if Ukraine conflict is resolved
On February 4-5, in Abu Dhabi, the second round of trilateral negotiations between Russia, the United States, and Ukraine took place
Zelensky declines to confirm plans to hold elections in Ukraine by May 15
Vladimir Zelensky continues to link elections with a ceasefire and security guarantees for Ukraine
Medvedev confident all those who condemn Russia to eventually do a 180
They will come to us again with various proposals, including economic cooperation mechanisms, the politician pointed out
Segezha Group's supplies to China via Northern Sea Route grow fourfold
By using the Arctic route, the company cuts the load on the Eastern Railway Polygon and on the transit flow through border crossings in Kazakhstan
TotalEnergies to remain Yamal LNG shareholder — CEO
The company will continue buying LNG from the Russian plant at least in 2026 but will have to terminate the contract in 2027 because of the EU ban
EU undermining Ukraine peace efforts — top Hungarian diplomat
Peter Szijjarto noted that Hungary highly appreciates China’s peacekeeping efforts aimed at ending the Ukrainian conflict
IDF announces military drills near Eilat on February 12
During the exercises, there will be intense movement of military vehicles, rescue vehicles, and ships in the area
Max messenger used daily by 20 million people — Head of Digital Development Ministry
As of October 15, 45 million users had registered with the messenger
Trump wants to remove Zelensky from power because he hinders peace — French politician
The leader of the French political party Les Patriotes Florian Philippot called this "a disaster for a man who has clung to power without elections for two years"
US insists negotiations with Iran should continue, Trump says
"We will just have to see what the outcome will be," the US president noted
Bank of Russia set dollar rate at 77.2 rubles for February 11
The official euro rate was lowered by 7.07 kopecks to 91.9429 rubles
Ukraine targets funeral procession in Zaporozhye Region: what we know
Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik called the attack a despicable act by Satanists in the Ukrainian military
Russia moves forward with production of series of cancer vaccines
The vaccine is meant for adult patients with inoperable or metastatic melanoma
Russian troops push frontline westward from Gulyaipole after liberating Zaliznichnoye
Units of Russia's Battlegroup East advanced by more than 5 km west of Gulyaipole
Russia maintains mutually beneficial ties with Baku, Yerevan, intends to expand it
Russia intends to further develop these relations, Dmitry Peskov said
Russia’s newest MLRS Sarma unveiled at World Defense Show
Saudi Arabia is hosting the defense expo from February 8-12
Orban calls EU's new plan for Ukraine's accession declaration of war against Budapest
The Hungarian prime minister argues that those advocating for Ukraine’s EU membership aim to bring the opposition Tisza party to power
Putin says US Congress considers authorization of aggression against Syria
The president noted that this would not be aggression if it were a question of self-defense
Prime suspect in attempted murder of Russian General Alexeyev confesses to crime
Investigators established that Lyubomir Korba had been recruited by a Ukrainian Security Service officer in August 2025
Accomplice in assassination attempt on General Alekseyev appeals arrest in absentia
Zinaida Serebritskaya had previously been put on the international wanted list
US continues negotiations with Russia on updated START — vice president
JD Vance expressed confidence that the US administration is "going to eventually get a good outcome for the American people that limits the spread of nuclear weapons"
Israel seeks US push for Iran to halt missile program — newspaper
According to the report, Israel is also advocating for a halt to uranium enrichment and the removal of existing stockpiles outside the Islamic Republic
Moscow to return all historically Russian lands to their 'rightful home' — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat stressed that linguistic, cultural and religious rights of those who remain under Kiev’s authority must be restored
Russia cuts oil production by 58,000 bpd in January — OPEC
In January, Russia was expected to produce 9.574 million bpd, including all voluntary restrictions
Russian forces hammer Ukrainian army’s energy, transport infrastructure over past day
Kiev loses 1,255 troops along engagement line in past day
Russians stranded in Cuba will soon be taken to Russia — tourist industry union
According to information from tour operators affiliated with RUTI, the situation is now under control
Russian troops fit Kuryer ground robot with flamethrower — defense source
The system has demonstrated high effectiveness
Russia ready to go as far in relations with India as New Delhi wants — senior diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov noted that Russia and India "have several projects in the pipeline, many of them with no parallel that others might have"
Annual inflation in Russia down to 6.37% from February 3 to 9 — Economy Ministry
The price growth rates declined for foods to 0.24, including to 1.67% for fruit and vegetable products
Russia’s Planshet-A artillery fire system draws interest of Riyadh defense show visitors
According to High Precision Systems holding company, the Planshet-A system mounted on an armored vehicle chassis is notable for its capability to operate with various weapons and can be adapted to meet specific customer specifications
Zelensky would back Ukraine election if US provides security — Rada deputy
Yegor Chernev cited the establishment of an "air shield" over Ukraine, as one of the measures
Venezuela joins Russian-Chinese lunar station project
Under the joint declaration, China can use Venezuelan ground-based stations for space control
Algeria on the brink of rupture with France in wake of TV program — GFCN
Kamel Mansari, a GFCN expert and editor-in-chief of the Algerian publication Le Jeune Independent, said that the situation has never been worse
Unique legal system unfolding in China’s Hainan province — newspaper
The advanced formation of a comprehensive legislative framework within the construction of a free trade port is the key factor shaping investor confidence
Europe sees no benefit in peace efforts in Ukraine — Russian diplomat
Yulia Zhdanova recalled that Munich Security Conference Chairman Wolfgang Ischinger claimed that an end to hostilities could increase threats to NATO's eastern flank
US license for Venezuelan oil prohibits deals with persons from Russia, Iran, DPRK, Cuba
This also applies to persons from the People’s Republic of China
Lavrov says BRICS never works against anyone, but refuses to depend on West’s whims
The top diplomat said Russia fully recognizes the need to develop supply chains, routes, and related infrastructure
Weekly inflation slowed down to 0.13% in Russia — statistics
Inflation amounted to 0.2% a week earlier
Hainan develops its ‘rainforest’ brand with international focus — news outlet
A key asset in this project is the Rainforest National Park, which covers over 4,200 square kilometers
AI to ensure military superiority for army — Russian General Staff
Colonel General Vasily Trushin added that the traditional factors such as troop strength, weapon quality, and soldier professionalism are still important for military success
Europe has withdrawn 95% of gas it pumped into storage facilities for heating season
Gas withdrawal from UGS facilities in EU countries amounted to around 623 mln cubic meters on February 9
Hungarian oil refinery blaze possibly caused by outside attack — PM Orban
The Hungarian prime minister noted that this oil refinery, which majors in processing Russian crude, is one of the five most important strategic industrial enterprises in Hungary
Attempts to hinder Ukraine peace process to get Europe into trouble — Russian diplomat
"Russia remains committed to the constructive search for peaceful ways to resolve the conflict through dialogue as the best option for achieving the goals of the special military operation," Yulia Zhdanova stated
Former Toyota and Volkswagen plants in Russia to resume car production in 2026 — minister
Anton Alikhanov also added that the Industry and Trade Ministry is proposing to develop additional tools to protect Russian business investments in the event of the possible exit of foreign automakers
