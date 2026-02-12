Belarus unveils laser weapon against drones

RIYADH /Saudi Arabia/, February 12. /TASS/. The Belarusian company Lemt has unveiled at the World Defense Show 2026 in Riyadh its first laser weapon designed to neutralize all types of unmanned aerial vehicles by destroying their surveillance and targeting optical systems, a TASS correspondent reports.

The weapon can be used to protect military and civilian facilities in urban areas. The company specified that the laser weapon is easy to aim, target, and maintain.

The weapon’s effective range 50-500 m. The laser power is 0.75-2.0 kW. The weapon weighs 4-4.5 kg.

The World Defense Show 2026 is taking place in the capital of Saudi Arabia from February 8 to 12.