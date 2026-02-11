Ukrainian army carries out strike on kindergarten in Zaporozhye Region — governor

MELITOPOL, February 11. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military has carried out a strike on a kindergarten in the village of Skelki, where a priest was killed in an attack on a funeral procession on Tuesday, Zaporozhye Region Governor Yevgeny Balitsky said.

"The village of Skelki in the Vasilyevsky Municipal District has come under massive terrorist shelling. The village kindergarten was attacked by drones. Thankfully, there were no children in the building at the time of the attack; there were no casualties," he wrote on Telegram.

The governor warned local residents against travelling to the Vasilyevsky Municipal District.