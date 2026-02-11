GORKI, February 11. /TASS/. Those now condemning Moscow would eventually return and begin offering various initiatives, including mechanisms for economic cooperation, Russian Security Council Deputy Secretary Dmitry Medvedev said during a discussion of United Russia’s People’s Program.

"You understand how it will be when the special military operation reaches a certain stage. I am not talking about its end or its results, but about a specific historical period," he said. "Do you have any doubt that everyone now condemning our country, our president, and those working in the country, both behind the lines and on the front lines, will come back to us? There is no doubt. They will come to us again with various proposals, including economic cooperation mechanisms," Medvedev pointed out.