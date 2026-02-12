Eastern Economic Forum to be held on September 1-4 — Roscongress

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. This year’s Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) will be held on September 1-4 in Vladivostok, the Roscongress Foundation announced.

"The Eastern Economic Forum will be held from September 1 to 4, 2026, in Vladivostok. It has become the main platform for coordinating the region's development and attracting investment, where management decisions and mechanisms are being formulated, which are later implemented into specific projects - from priority development areas and city master plans to new enterprises, infrastructure, and social facilities," Adviser to Russian President, Executive Secretary of the EEF Organizing Committee Anton Kobyakov was quoted as saying.

The Far East is ahead of the Russian average in a number of indicators, Deputy Prime Minister, Russian Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District, Chairman of the EEF Organizing Committee Yury Trutnev noted. In particular, the growth rate of fixed capital investment has doubled since 2014, exceeding the Russian average by 1.5 times. Industrial production has increased by 1.3 times. The annual volume of mineral extraction and housing construction has grown 1.4-fold and 1.5-fold, respectively, while overall construction volume has increased 2.3-fold.

"The rise in housing supply has impacted the price per square meter. For the first time in April 2024, the price per square meter in the Far East matched the Russian average, and it is now 21% lower. Some 5.6 trillion rubles have been invested in state-supported projects in the Far East. More than a thousand enterprises have been commissioned. This pace of the region’s development is the result of comprehensive efforts, in which the Eastern Economic Forum plays a major role," Trutnev was quoted as saying.