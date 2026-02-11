Top Iranian security official says US moves away from military scenario

TUNIS, February 11. /TASS/. Washington appears to be moving away from a military scenario regarding Tehran, Iranian Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Larijani said in an interview with the Qatar-based Al Jazeera TV channel.

"The United States has moved towards a rational path by engaging in negotiations," Larijani said, as cited by the media outlet. In his view, "Washington has concluded that a different approach to Iran, other than the military option, must be pursued."

Iran and the US held another round of talks on Tehran’s nuclear program in Oman on February 6. Tehran’s delegation was led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, and the US delegation was headed by Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff. The White House warned earlier that the possibility of using force against Iran was under serious consideration.