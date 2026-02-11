Kiev's forced evacuation of children tears families apart — ombudswoman

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. Instead of maintaining dialogue with families, the Kiev regime has been threatening to tear them apart, Maria Lvova-Belova, the presidential commissioner for children’s rights, told TASS.

"Ukraine has embraced double standards again, not in the interests of children or families this time around, either. They present our country’s assistance in taking families to safe areas as deportation," the Russian ombudswoman said, commenting on a Ukrainian law on forced evacuation of children from combat zones without their parents’ consent. "Instead of maintaining dialogue with families, the Kiev-based authorities are threatening them with forced separation and evacuation, putting pressure on people who are already vulnerable," she explained.

Lvova-Belova said it was especially shameless that Ukraine was threatening to take away parental rights if families refuse to evacuate.

"And it will be extremely difficult to reunite children with their families in the future," she warned.