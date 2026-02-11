US reports destruction of drone that violated country's airspace

WASHINGTON, February 11. /TASS/. The Pentagon and the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) have neutralized a drone that violated US airspace, allegedly belonging to a Mexican drug cartel, US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said on X.

"The FAA and the Department of War acted swiftly to address a cartel drone incursion. The threat has been neutralized, and there is no danger to commercial travel in the region. The restrictions have been lifted and normal flights are resuming," he wrote. In turn, an unnamed White House official, quoted by several US media outlets, said that earlier drones belonging to a Mexican cartel had violated US airspace.

On Wednesday, the FAA ordered the closure of the airspace over El Paso, Texas, and most of southern New Mexico for 10 days without explanation. In addition, El Paso International Airport was temporarily closed to all flights. US media noted that the decision was made for safety reasons.