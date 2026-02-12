FACTBOX: Two injured in drone attack on Michurinsk, blaze sparked in Volgograd region

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. Air defenses downed 106 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions overnight, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

Two people were injured and infrastructure facilities were damaged in a drone attack on Michurinsk in the Tambov Region.

Volgograd Region Governor Andrey Bocharov reported a missile attack on his region. According to him, drone debris fell on the premises of a Defense Ministry facility, triggering an evacuation in the neighboring locality of Kotluban.

TASS has collected key details about the impact.

Defense Ministry report

- Over the past night, alert air defense capabilities intercepted and destroyed 106 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over Russian regions, the Defense Ministry reported.

- According to Russia’s top brass, 24 UAVs were shot down over the Belgorod Region, 21 over the Bryansk Region, 19 over the Voronezh Region, 13 over the Tambov Region, nine over the Nizhny Novgorod Region, five over the Republic of Crimea, four over the Sea of Azov, three over the Rostov Region, two over the Lipetsk Region, and one each over the Kursk, Tula, Smolensk, Volgograd and Krasnodar regions, as well as the Black Sea.

Impact from drone attack on Michurinsk

- Two people were injured in a Ukrainian drone attack on Michurinsk, the governor of the Tambov Region, Yevgeny Pervyshov, said.

- Several buildings were damaged and a Magnit convenient store caught fire as Ukrainian drones fell, he added.

- Infrastructure facilities were damaged and several blazes were reported in the town, Michurinsk Mayor Maxim Kharnikov reported on Telegram.

- First responders are working at the scene.

- School classes have been suspended, Kharnikov noted.

- The academic building of an industry and technology college was damaged in Michurinsk following a drone attack that also caused a blaze inside its workshops. No one has been injured, Pervyshov specified later.

Volgograd Region under missile attack

- A missile attack was launched on the Volgograd Region, Governor Andrey Bocharov said.

- A blaze occurred as the debris of a missile fell on a Defense Ministry facility near the locality of Kotluban.

- The region’s firefighting brigades as well as Emergencies Ministry and Defense Ministry teams have been engaged in efforts to extinguish the fire.

- Kotluban residents are currently being evacuated.

- No civilian has been injured, nor has any civilian facility been damaged.