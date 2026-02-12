Venezuela-US energy cooperation should be beneficial for both countries — Rodriguez

CARACAS, February 12. /TASS/. Long-term energy cooperation between Venezuela and the United States should be beneficia for both countries, Venezuelan authorized President Delcy Rodriguez said after a meeting with US Secretary of Energy Chris Wright.

"Long-term, productive partnership on the energy agenda should be an effective driving engine of bilateral relations [with the United States] <…> beneficial and mutually supplementary for both countries, for the United States and the Venezuelan people," she told Venezolana de Television, adding that energy cooperation should develop without impediment.

She said that she is convinced that the issues between Venezuela and the United States can be resolved diplomatically. Political and energy dialogue should be an appropriate channel for developing relations between the two countries, she stressed.

According to Rodriguez, her talks with Wright focused on projects in the oil and gas, mining, and electricity generation sectors.