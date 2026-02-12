US, Iran ready to compromise on Tehran’s nuclear deal — Turkey’s top diplomat

LONDON, February 12. /TASS/. The United States and Iran are ready to compromise to secure a nuclear deal, and Washington has signaled a willingness to be flexible on a demand that Tehran end its uranium enrichment, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced.

"It is positive that the Americans appear willing to tolerate Iranian enrichment within clearly set boundaries. The Iranians now recognize that they need to reach a deal with the Americans, and the Americans understand that the Iranians have certain limits," Fidan told the Financial Times in an interview.

However, Turkey’s top diplomat warned that broadening talks to Tehran’s ballistic missiles would risk "nothing but another war" in the Middle East.

If Washington insists "on addressing all the issues simultaneously, I’m afraid even the nuclear file will not move forward ... the result could be another war in the region," he cautioned.