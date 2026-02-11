IDF announces military drills near Eilat on February 12

TEL AVIV, February 11. /TASS/. The Israeli military will conduct drills near the city of Eilat on Thursday morning, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

During the exercises, there will be intense movement of military vehicles, rescue vehicles, and ships in the area, the IDF warned.

Eilat is located on the Red Sea coast and is Israel's southernmost city. It is separated from the central part of the country, where most of the population lives, by the Negev desert. Eilat is home to one of the Israeli Navy's bases.