Russian forces hammer Ukrainian army’s energy, transport infrastructure over past day

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. Russian forces struck energy and transport infrastructure facilities used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations and enemy deployment sites over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck energy and transport infrastructure facilities used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 141 locations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,255 troops along engagement line in past day - latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,255 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost over 215 troops and a Czech-made Vampire multiple launch rocket system in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, roughly 160 troops and three US-made HMMWV armored vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and more than 140 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost roughly 315 troops, two armored personnel carriers and four armored vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, over 380 troops and eight armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and about 45 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North destroys Czech-made Vampire MLRS in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 215 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed a Czech-made Vampire multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Kondratovka, Miropolye, Novodmitrovka and Khoten in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a heavy mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade, a National Guard brigade and a border guard detachment of Ukraine’s Border Guard Service in areas near the settlements of Dergachi, Malaya Volchya, Petropavlovka and Pokrovka in the Kharkov Region, the ministry reported.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 215 personnel, 15 motor vehicles, a Czech-made Vampire multiple launch rocket system and a field artillery gun in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed four materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 160 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 160 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three US-made HMMWV armored vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, an unmanned systems brigade and a guard brigade of the Ukrainian General Staff in areas near the settlements of Borovaya, Kovalevka, Lesnaya Stenka, Monachinovka and Nechvolodovka in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 160 personnel, three US-made HMMWV armored vehicles, 20 motor vehicles and three artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed four ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 140 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 140 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, a mountain assault brigade, a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army, two marine infantry brigades and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Dmitrovka, Konstantinovka, Malotaranovka, Nikiforovka, Slavyansk and Yurkovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 140 personnel, two Kozak armored combat vehicles, 14 motor vehicles and two field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 315 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 315 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored personnel carriers and four armored vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of five mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade, two jaeger brigades of the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade, three National Guard brigades and the Azov special operations brigade [outlawed as a terrorist group in Russia] in areas near the settlements of Belitskoye, Grishino, Kucherov Yar, Svetloye and Sergeyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Novopavlovka, Novopodgorodnoye and Raipole in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 315 personnel, two armored personnel carriers, four armored vehicles, seven pickup trucks and two field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 380 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 380 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed eight enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, an assault brigade, two air assault brigades and five assault regiments of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Orestopol and Tikhoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Barvinovka, Komsomolskoye, Nikolskoye, Rizdvyanka, Rozovka, Samoilovka and Charivnoye in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 380 personnel, eight armored combat vehicles, 16 motor vehicles and two artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates 45 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated roughly 45 Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mountain assault brigade and an unmanned systems brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Grigorovka and Kamyshevakha in the Zaporozhye Region, Antonovka and Sadovoye in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

"Up to 45 Ukrainian military personnel, two armored combat vehicles, seven motor vehicles, five artillery guns, including a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer, two electronic warfare stations and an ammunition depot were destroyed," the ministry reported.

Russian air defenses intercept 458 Ukrainian UAVs, three HIMARS rockets in past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 458 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and three US-made HIMARS rockets over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down 14 guided aerial bombs, three rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and 458 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 670 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 283 helicopters, 113,526 unmanned aerial vehicles, 650 surface-to-air missile systems, 27,596 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,662 multiple rocket launchers, 33,201 field artillery guns and mortars and 54,092 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.