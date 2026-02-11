Zelensky rules out Russia, Belarus as venues for talks

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. Ukrainian negotiators will be sent anywhere in the world for talks - except Russia and Belarus, Vladimir Zelensky said.

"We are ready to support US proposals and meet anywhere in America or Europe, in any neutral country, in any country at all, except Russia and Belarus. We don’t care if it’s Miami or Abu Dhabi. The main thing is to achieve results," he told Ukrainian reporters.

The Times of Ukraine Telegram channel reported earlier, citing unidentified sources, that Ukraine might consider holding talks in Moscow on resolving the conflict.