VIENNA, February 11. /TASS/. Europe is pushing Kiev to continue fighting as it sees no benefit in peace efforts, Yulia Zhdanova, head of the Russian delegation to the Vienna Talks on Military Security and Arms Control, said.

"Europe is pushing Kiev to continue fighting. <...> Some EU countries see no benefit in peace efforts at this point. <...> In particular, Munich Security Conference Chairman [Wolfgang] Ischinger has claimed that an end to hostilities could increase threats to NATO's eastern flank. The policy of prolonging the fighting also includes the EU globalists’ move to provide a loan of 90 billion euros to support Kiev in 2026-2027," she pointed out at a meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Forum for Security Cooperation.