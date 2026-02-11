Rostov Nuclear Power Plant operating normally after overnight drone attack

ROSTOV-ON-DON, February 11. /TASS/. The Rostov Nuclear Power Plant in Volgodonsk, Russia’s Rostov Region, is operating normally after an overnight drone attack on the city, the plant’s press service reported.

"The Rostov Nuclear Power Plant is operating normally. Power units No. 1, 2, 3, and 4 are operating at capacity in accordance with the dispatch load schedule," the statement reads.

The NPP representatives said that radiation levels at the nuclear power facility and in the surrounding area are normal and do not exceed natural background levels.

Rostov Region Governor Yury Slyusar previously reported that a massive drone attack was repelled in 12 cities and districts of the Rostov Region, including Volgodonsk, overnight to Wednesday. As a result of the attack on Donetsk, a drone fragment fell near the bridge over the Bolshaya Kamenka River. In the Tarasovsky district, a power line support was damaged, temporarily leaving three private homes without power. In the Milerovsky district, the facade of a private home and a shed were damaged.