LUGANSK, February 12. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops are reinforcing their defenses in the city of Svyatogorsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) using civilian infrastructure, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"As for what Ukrainian militants are doing in Svyatogorsk, they continue strengthening their defenses using civilian infrastructure. Some engineering structures are being reinforced," he said, adding that Ukrainian troops are engaged in trench war in Svyatogorsk.

Marochko told TASS earlier that Russian forces have expanded the zone under their control near the settlement of Tatyanovka east of Svyatogorsk.