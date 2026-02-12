Romania postpones signing documents on joining Board of Peace — agency

BUCHAREST, February 12. /TASS/. Romania may be represented at the first meeting of the Board of Peace on February 19 only if countries that have not signed the Board’s Charter are included in this format, the Agerpres agency said, citing sources.

"Romania is postponing the signing of document on joining the Board of Peace that is being established at US President Donald Trump’s initiative," one of the sources said.

Romanian President Nicusor Dan said on February 8 that he had received an invitation to take part in the Board of Peace’s first meeting in Washington on February 19. According to Dan, a decision on this matter will be made after consultations with the US partners.

On January 22, representatives of 19 countries signed the charter establishing the Board of Peace for Gaza in a ceremony on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos. According to US President Donald Trump, more countries have joined it. While the Board was established to govern the enclave, its mission is expected to extend to conflicts in other parts of the world as well.