Segezha Group's supplies to China via Northern Sea Route grow fourfold

PETROZAVODSK, February 11. /TASS/. Segezha Group's shipments to China via the Northern Sea Route (NSR) grew fourfold in 2025, the holding company's press service told TASS.

"By the end of 2025, Segezha Group's product shipments to China via the Northern Sea Route grew fourfold against last year and the year before last. We have sent four container trains, while in 2024 and 2023 we sent out one train a year. The NSR loading dynamics is super positive - we started with just eight containers in 2022," the press service said.

By using the Arctic route, the company cuts the load on the Eastern Railway Polygon and on the transit flow through border crossings in Kazakhstan. This decision is economically reasonable - NSR transportation rates are competitive.

Nowadays, Segezha Group sends to China via the Northern Sea Route a relatively small part of export products. Nevertheless, the route confirms its effectiveness in terms of speed, reliability and economic feasibility, the company noted. So far, the company has been using the route exclusively for supplies to Chinese partners. In the future, the geography of end customers may be expanded to South and Southeast Asian countries.

"NSR is not just an alternative to our traditional routes, it is a strategic corridor of the future. Its use gives the company a tangible economic effect and offloads key transport hubs <...>. We can see a major potential in this direction, and we will build up our presence on the route. We are ready to offer loading of at least 1 million tons per year along this route, which will allow logistics operators to increase their efficiency, and we will cut our freight rates," Segezha Group's President Kirill Arsentiev said.

Segezha Group is a largest vertically integrated timber industry holding in Russia with a full cycle of logging and deep processing. The company produces high-margin, environmentally friendly products with high added value, adhering to sustainable forest management and maximum waste-free use of raw materials. The Group leases 15.6 million hectares of forest with an estimated cutting area of 22.4 million cubic meters. It provides up to 90% of its own wood needs through own harvesting.