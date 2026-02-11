Verba MANPADS downs thousands of drones in special military op zone — Rostec

RIYADH, February 11. /TASS/. Russia’s Verba man-portable air defense missile system (MANPADS) has destroyed thousands of unmanned aerial vehicles in the special military operation zone in Ukraine, a representative of the High Precision Systems holding company (part of the state tech corporation Rostec) told TASS at the World Defense Show in Saudi Arabia.

"The system targets drones, and it's nice to hear that the Verba has downed thousands of them," the company expert said.

He noted that the system is currently being used both along the line of contact against reconnaissance drones and to repel strike drone attacks.