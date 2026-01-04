Maduro rejected US offer in December to leave Venezuela for Turkey — NYT

NEW YORK, January 4. /TASS/. The United States, on December 23 of last year, offered Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to leave his country and travel to Turkey, but the Venezuelan leader angrily rejected that plan, a US official told The New York Times.

According to the source, Maduro's reaction made it clear that he had no intention of seriously considering Washington's proposals.

The NYT also reported, citing a US official, that US intelligence services conducted a cyberattack on Venezuela's energy infrastructure, cutting off electricity in a significant part of Caracas to conceal the approach of US aircraft. The blackout reportedly allowed more than 150 military aircraft and helicopters, including drones, fighters, and bombers, which took off from 20 different US Navy bases and ships, to carry out their combat missions.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto said on January 3 that the United States had attacked civilian and military facilities in Caracas. He condemned Washington’s actions as a military aggression. A state of emergency has been imposed in Venezuela. US President Donald Trump has confirmed the attack on Venezuela. According to the US leader, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife have been captures and taken out of the country.