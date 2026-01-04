Trump says he spoke with Maduro one week ago, offered him his surrender

NEW YORK, January 4. /TASS/. American leader Donald Trump has said that he spoke with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro about a week ago and offered him to surrender.

"We had discussions. I actually spoke to him myself, but I said, you have to give up, you have to surrender. He was not going a week ago," Trump said on Fox News.

On January 3, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto announced that the United States had attacked civilian and military targets in Caracas. He called Washington's actions military aggression. A state of emergency was declared in Venezuela. Trump confirmed that the United States had launched major airstrikes against Venezuela, adding that Maduro and his wife had been captured and taken out of the country.