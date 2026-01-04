Danish envoy calls for respecting Denmark’s integrity in response to US official’s wife

NEW YORK, January 4. /TASS/. Danish Ambassador to the United States Jesper Moller Sorensen has called for respecting the territorial integrity of his country after the wife of the deputy chief of staff of the White House, Katie Miller, posted a map of Greenland covered in the colors of the US flag.

"We are close allies and should continue to work together as such. US security is also Greenland’s and Denmark’s security. Greenland is already part of NATO," the diplomat wrote on social media X in response to her publication, which included the caption "SOON."

On US-Greenland tensions

On December 22, the Danish Foreign Ministry summoned US Ambassador to Denmark Ken Howery in connection with Trump’s appointment of Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry as the country’s special envoy to Greenland. According to the US leader, the governor "understands how essential Greenland is to our national security, and will strongly advance our country’s interests for the safety."

On March 13, Trump stated that the United States would annex Greenland, a self-ruling territory of Denmark. On March 4, he said he would approve of the island’s people’s decision to join the United States. The US leader has repeatedly said that Greenland should become a part of the United States. He threatened to impose high tariffs on Denmark if it did not give up the island. Even during his first term, Trump offered to buy Greenland. Denmark and Greenland rejected the idea.

Greenland is an autonomous region of Denmark. In 1951, Washington and Copenhagen, in addition to their allied commitments to NATO, signed the Greenland Defense Treaty. According to it, the United States has committed to defending the island from aggression.