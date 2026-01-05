Ukrainian Security Service head submits his resignation letter — lawmaker

MOSCOW, January 5. /TASS/. Ukrainian Security Service Chairman Vasily Malyuk (included in Russia's list of terrorists and extremists) has submitted his resignation, lawmaker Alexey Goncharenko (also deemed terrorist and extremist in Russia) reported.

Earlier, lawmaker Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported that Vladimir Zelensky was planning to dismiss Malyuk. After that, a number of Ukrainian military leaders expressed their dissatisfaction with such plans.

"At Zelensky's request, Vasily Malyuk has written a letter of resignation from his post as head of the Ukrainian Security Service," Goncharenko wrote on his Telegram channel. He noted that General Yevgeny Khmara, the acting head of the Special Operations Center, will most likely be appointed as the head of the special service.

On January 2, Zelensky made a number of personnel changes. Kirill Budanov (listed in Russia as a terrorist and extremist) was removed from his post as head of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate and appointed head of Zelensky's office. Budanov was replaced by Oleg Ivashchenko, who had previously been dismissed from his position as head of the Foreign Intelligence Service. Zelensky also announced that State Border Service Chairman Sergey Deineko would move to the Interior Ministry, and that a candidate for his vacant position would be proposed shortly.