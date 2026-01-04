Chinese foreign ministry demands US immediately release Maduro

BEIJING, January 4. /TASS/. China has called on the United States to ensure the personal safety of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, and to immediately release them, the Chinese foreign ministry announced.

"The Chinese side calls on the US side to ensure the personal safety of President Maduro and his wife, immediately release President Maduro and his wife, cease actions that undermine state power in Venezuela, and resolve problems through dialogue and negotiations," the ministry's press service reported.