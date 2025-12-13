MOSCOW, December 13. /TASS/. Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky blackmails Western politicians bound with him by corruption to get them secure his re-election, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS.

"Zelensky has already begun to blackmail already his Western handlers to the effect that they must ensure, as he says, some security of the election but actually simply ensure, apparently, the election of himself. This cannot be interpreted otherwise. He simply tells them straightforward: you must elect me and that’s all," the Russian diplomat said, replying to a corresponding question.

Zelensky’s presidential powers expired on May 20, 2024. However, he does everything possible to stay in power. US President Donald Trump said on December 9 that it was the appropriate time to hold elections in Ukraine. As Trump pointed out, Kiev exploits the conflict to prevent this. On the same day, Zelensky stated that he was ready for holding the presidential election in Ukraine but for this purpose legislative changes were required along with security guarantees so that military personnel could also vote. He asked legislators to draft "legislative changes" and the United States and Europe to ensure security for the voting.