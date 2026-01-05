Greenland’s PM urges Washington to halt pressure on island

STOCKHOLM, January 5. /TASS/. Greenland’s Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen said he considers the United States’ statements about the island disrespectful and unacceptable, calling on Washington to stop entertaining "fantasies of annexation."

"We have been a close and loyal friend of the US for generations. We have stood shoulder to shoulder in difficult times," he wrote on Facebook (banned in Russia; owned by the Meta corporation, designated as extremist in Russia). "That is precisely why the repeated rhetoric of the US is completely unacceptable. When the US president talks about needing Greenland and links us to Venezuela and military intervention, it is not just wrong, it is disrespectful," the prime minister added.

Nielsen emphasized that the island is not "an object in great-power rhetoric," but a people and a democracy, which must be respected, particularly by close friends. "Threats, pressure and talks of annexation are unacceptable between friends. This is no way to speak to a nation that has repeatedly demonstrated responsibility, stability and loyalty," he wrote. "Enough is enough. No more pressure. No more insinuations. No more fantasies of annexation."

The prime minister said Greenland remain open to dialogue. "We are open to discussions. But they must be conducted through proper channels and in accordance with international law," Nielsen concluded.