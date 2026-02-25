China pushes for strict compliance with obligations in nuclear non-proliferation — MFA

BEIJING, February 25. /TASS/. International obligations regarding nuclear non-proliferation must be strictly observed, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said at a news briefing, commenting on reports about certain countries mulling plans to give nuclear weapons to Kiev.

"China has consistently maintained a policy of not using nuclear weapons, never initiating a nuclear war, and strictly observing international obligations regarding the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons," she noted.

The Chinese diplomat said hopefully "all interested parties will take advantage of the launch of dialogue on the Ukraine crisis to reach a comprehensive, stable, and binding peace." She called on the parties "to avoid actions that could misrepresent the situation or escalate the crisis."

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) reported that Paris and London are actively involved in covert efforts to provide Kiev with nuclear weapons and delivery systems. According to the intelligence service, the plans include clandestinely transferring European components, equipment, and technology to Ukraine. Among the options under consideration is the French TN75 warhead, a compact nuclear device designed for the M51.1 submarine-launched ballistic missile.