Russia calls on Europe to reconsider its course of escalating confrontation — Nebenzya

UN, February 25. /TASS/. Russia is calling on European countries to reconsider their course of escalating confrontation with Moscow, Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said at a Security Council meeting on Ukraine, held at the initiative of Western states.

"Let me remind you of another statement by our President: Russia does not intend to fight European countries, but if Europe starts a war, Russia is ready for it. You have a choice: reconsider the reckless course of escalating confrontation with Russia, stop following the logic of war to the last Ukrainian, and torpedo <...> the ongoing negotiations [on the Ukrainian settlement]," Nebenzya said.