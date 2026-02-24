MOSCOW, February 24. /TASS/. The plans of Great Britain and France to transfer nuclear technologies to Ukraine are a direct route to world war, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, Chairman of United Russia, Dmitry Medvedev, has stated.

"Just now, our Foreign Intelligence Service has published information that England and France are planning to transfer nuclear technologies to Ukraine. We understand perfectly well what this could entail. This is a direct path to world war, and we have repeatedly stated the consequences of such steps. All this is well known, nevertheless, such games are taking place," he stated during a meeting with the Special Representative of the General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), Minister of Foreign Affairs of Vietnam, Le Hoai Trung. The footage was published on Medvedev’s Max channel.

There are other examples of a very serious, precarious situation in the world, Medvedev continued. "We are ready to discuss all issues," he concluded.

According to the SVR, the UK and France believe that "Kiev would be able to aspire to more advantageous terms of ceasing the hostilities" if it possesses nuclear weapons. Their plans involve a covert transfer of European-made components, equipment, and technologies to Ukraine. The French small-size TN-75 warhead from the M51.1 submarine-launched ballistic missile is being considered as an option. The SVR noted that "Berlin has prudently refused" to participate in this "dangerous venture.".