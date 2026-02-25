LUGANSK, February 25. /TASS/. The command of the Ukrainian armed forces is trying to stabilize the front while the Russian army is on the offensive near Slavyansk, part of the Donetsk People's Republic, but is failing to do that, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"Recently our troops have significantly advanced in the Slavyansk direction. The enemy is attempting to somehow stabilize the front in this direction, but considering the pace of advance and the successes of our troops, we can say that Ukrainian militants are failing to fulfill the command's tasks and are unable to contain the advance of our troops," he said.

Earlier, Marochko told TASS that Russian troops had advanced in four sectors near Slavyansk in just a few days.