Putin notes positive development of Russia-Vietnam relations

MOSCOW, February 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin, during a meeting on Tuesday with Vietnamese Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung, noted the positive development of relations between the two countries.

"Our bilateral relations are developing positively, trade turnover is growing. We have a substantive, open dialogue across all areas, including the political component. I know, Comrade Minister, that you have a busy schedule today. I am confident that the work will be beneficial," Putin noted.

The Russian president congratulated the guest on the traditional Vietnamese holiday, the Lunar New Year, and stated that Moscow is very pleased to welcome Vietnam's top diplomat.

"Please convey my warmest wishes to the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam [To Lam], to all our Vietnamese comrades, to the entire leadership, and to all the Vietnamese people, congratulations and very best wishes," the Russian leader said.

He added that during a recent telephone conversation with To Lam, he "had great pleasure in congratulating him on his re-election to the post of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam."

"We see that the work carried out by the entire Vietnamese leadership and the General Secretary enjoys the support of the Vietnamese people. We are happy about all your successes," the Russian leader emphasized.