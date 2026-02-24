Russian UAV control unaffected by shutdown of foreign comms terminals — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, February 24. /TASS/. The shutdown of foreign-made communication terminals has not disrupted the Russian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) control system, as home-made technologies are used to perform missions, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"The shutdown of foreign-made communication terminals has not affected the UAV control system, as home-made technologies are used to perform assigned missions, engage enemy weapons and equipment, military facilities, and personnel, as well as operate data recorders in real-time," the ministry emphasized.

A Battlegroup East serviceman, call sign "Maloy," said in a video provided by the Defense Ministry that communication among the troops is stable. "Information is quickly received by the military command, the units are always in touch, thanks to which the combat mission in the special military operation zone is systematically carried out, and communication kits are functioning in a normal mode," the serviceman said.