Mojtaba Khamenei is well and may soon deliver new address

NEW DELHI, March 17. /TASS/. Iran’s new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei is in good health and may soon deliver a new address, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said.

"I can tell you that he is well," Baghaei told NDTV. "You have already heard about his address and, I hope, very soon he will deliver another address to the public," the Iranian Foreign Ministry representative added.

He noted that the conflict in the Middle East is "a war imposed on Iran by the United States and Israel." "The Iranian people are determined to defend their homeland, and that is exactly what we are doing now," Baghaei said.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.