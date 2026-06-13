US state attorneys general launch probe into OpenAI — media

NEW YORK, June 13. /TASS/. A coalition of state attorneys general in the US has launched an investigation into ChatGPT developer OpenAI, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported, citing sources.

According to the report, the company received a broad legal request on Friday, seeking documents related to its policies, advertising practices, consumer data handling, deep learning models, and activities involving minors and elderly users. An OpenAI spokesperson told the newspaper that the company takes the concerns of state attorneys general seriously and is ready to "engage constructively."

The newspaper notes that in December last year, a group of 42 state attorneys general sent a letter to OpenAI, Meta Platforms (designated as extremist in Russia), Google, Anthropic, and xAI - later integrated into SpaceX - calling for stronger safeguards for vulnerable users interacting with chatbots. The attorneys general warned that developers "could be held liable" if interactions with generative artificial intelligence were found to have contributed to criminal activity.